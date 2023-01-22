ELIS (XLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,379.71

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $39.81 million and approximately $4,379.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.2012391 USD and is down -20.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,141.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

