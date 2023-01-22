Empower (MPWR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,777.26

Empower (MPWR) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Empower has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $2,777.26 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empower has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.89482678 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,253.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

