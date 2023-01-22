Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $7.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.60) to €8.50 ($9.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.93) to €7.60 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1137 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

