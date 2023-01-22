Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.16 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Energi has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $162,041.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00058505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024378 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,484,285 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

