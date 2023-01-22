Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a C$28.00 price objective on Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

Enerplus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.12. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$25.72.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

