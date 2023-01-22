Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGHSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

EGHSF stock remained flat at $29.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

