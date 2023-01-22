Enigma Price Hits $0.0057 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $79,660.10 and $109,815.80 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00418521 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.39 or 0.29377077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00642646 BTC.

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

