Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Enovis Stock Up 1.5 %

Enovis stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $129.72.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

