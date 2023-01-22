Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,638,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Entegris by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after acquiring an additional 702,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

