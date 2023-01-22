Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

