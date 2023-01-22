Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.49 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several analysts have commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

