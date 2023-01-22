EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.