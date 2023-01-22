Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.