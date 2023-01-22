Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Update

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZGN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. 259,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

