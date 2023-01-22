Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($41.30) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

