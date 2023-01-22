ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESSA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

ESSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. 18,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 28.14%. Analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Stories

