Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essity AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

ETTYF stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

