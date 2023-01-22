Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 145,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 41,973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VDC stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

