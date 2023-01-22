Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.