Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

