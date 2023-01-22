Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

