Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average is $241.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.