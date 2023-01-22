Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

