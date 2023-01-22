Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

