Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

