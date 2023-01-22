Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.95 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

