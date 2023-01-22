Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.7 %

ADP stock opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

