Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $480.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.61.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

