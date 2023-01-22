Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $284,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 134.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,037,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

