Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

