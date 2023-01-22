Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

