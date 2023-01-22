Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 22,390 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 227,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 294,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.71 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.

