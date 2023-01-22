Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

