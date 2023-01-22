EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:FN opened at $134.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

