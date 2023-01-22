EULAV Asset Management Buys 2,001 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $239.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.