EULAV Asset Management Buys 88,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average of $163.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

