EULAV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,006 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

