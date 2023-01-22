EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.