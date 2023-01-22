EULAV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Workday by 6,370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $257.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

