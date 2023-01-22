EULAV Asset Management Has $1.42 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

