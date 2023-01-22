EULAV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,060.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,925.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.