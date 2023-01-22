EULAV Asset Management Sells 4,405 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $243.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

