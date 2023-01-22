EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $368.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $425.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

