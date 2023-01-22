Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.80 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Euler has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $41.80 million and $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00018414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

