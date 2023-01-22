Euler (EUL) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00019046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

