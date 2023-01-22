EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

