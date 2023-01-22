EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $569.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.22.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

