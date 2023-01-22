Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 68,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 178.36% and a negative net margin of 391.75%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.