Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after buying an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,382,000 after acquiring an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

