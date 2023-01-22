Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.51) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.66) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.50) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,015.40 ($36.80).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,936 ($35.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £27.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3,413.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,890.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,789.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,222 ($39.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

